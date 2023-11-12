Ahead of a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (4-5), the Washington Wizards (2-6) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Barclays Center.

The Wizards are coming off of a 124-117 loss to the Hornets in their last game on Friday. Kyle Kuzma's team-leading 17 points paced the Wizards in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Daniel Gafford PF Questionable Ankle 8 8 0 Deni Avdija SF Questionable Ankle 10 6.7 2.7 Corey Kispert SF Questionable Ankle 14 3.3 0.7

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Nicolas Claxton: Questionable (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Questionable (Hip)

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and MNMT

