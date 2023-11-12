Player prop bet options for Kyle Kuzma and others are available when the Brooklyn Nets host the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

Wizards vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and MNMT

YES and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Wizards vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Sunday's over/under for Kuzma is 22.5 points, 0.2 more than his season average.

He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 7.5).

Kuzma's assist average -- two -- is 1.5 lower than Sunday's over/under (3.5).

Kuzma has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +126) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +120)

Sunday's points prop bet for Tyus Jones is 9.5 points. That is 4.2 fewer than his season average of 13.7.

He has collected 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones has knocked down 2.3 three pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Jordan Poole is posting 18.7 points per game, 1.2 more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of three is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (2.5).

Poole's assists average -- three -- is 1.5 lower than Sunday's prop bet.

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

