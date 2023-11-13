The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) play the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia

Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates shot at a 39.2% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

Hampton compiled a 5-10 straight up record in games it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Pirates were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 91st.

The Pirates' 68.2 points per game last year were only 0.4 fewer points than the 68.6 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Hampton went 5-10 last season when it scored more than 68.6 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison

Hampton put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

The Pirates conceded 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.

Hampton drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.9 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

