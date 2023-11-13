Hampton vs. Norfolk State November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Hampton Pirates (1-1) play the Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Hampton vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Hampton Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Nesbitt: 15.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Russell Dean: 13 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyrese Mullen: 7.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marquis Godwin: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raymond Bethea Jr.: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Norfolk State Top Players (2022-23)
- Joe Bryant Jr.: 17.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kris Bankston: 14.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Caheim Brown: 11 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dana Tate: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Terrance Jones: 4.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hampton vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Norfolk State Rank
|Norfolk State AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|68.2
|272nd
|132nd
|68.6
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|10.4
|346th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
