The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
  • In games Norfolk State shot higher than 47.0% from the field, it went 14-6 overall.
  • The Spartans were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.
  • Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
  • Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Norfolk State scored 11.4 more points per game (82.0) than it did in road games (70.6).
  • Defensively the Spartans were better at home last year, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 75.0 on the road.
  • At home, Norfolk State made 2.7 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Penn State-Wilkes Barre W 102-55 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/9/2023 Newport News W 90-56 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/13/2023 Hampton - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Fordham - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.