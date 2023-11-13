How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47.0%).
- In games Norfolk State shot higher than 47.0% from the field, it went 14-6 overall.
- The Spartans were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.
- Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).
- Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.
Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Norfolk State scored 11.4 more points per game (82.0) than it did in road games (70.6).
- Defensively the Spartans were better at home last year, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 75.0 on the road.
- At home, Norfolk State made 2.7 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).
Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Penn State-Wilkes Barre
|W 102-55
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/9/2023
|Newport News
|W 90-56
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/13/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|11/17/2023
|Fordham
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
