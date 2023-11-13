The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) go up against the Hampton Pirates (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

Norfolk State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates allowed to their opponents (47.0%).

In games Norfolk State shot higher than 47.0% from the field, it went 14-6 overall.

The Spartans were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates ranked 294th.

Last year, the 75.8 points per game the Spartans recorded were only 1.7 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (77.5).

Norfolk State went 13-1 last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Norfolk State scored 11.4 more points per game (82.0) than it did in road games (70.6).

Defensively the Spartans were better at home last year, allowing 61.8 points per game, compared to 75.0 on the road.

At home, Norfolk State made 2.7 more treys per game (8.3) than away from home (5.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.2%).

