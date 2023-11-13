The Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) and the Hampton Pirates (1-1) hit the court at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State Betting Records & Stats

Norfolk State compiled a 13-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Norfolk State put together a 13-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-12-0 mark from Hampton.

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Norfolk State 75.8 144 68.6 146.1 141.9 Hampton 68.2 144 77.5 146.1 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Norfolk State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Spartans scored 75.8 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 77.5 the Pirates gave up.

Norfolk State went 3-3 against the spread and 13-1 overall last season when scoring more than 77.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Norfolk State 13-9-0 14-8-0 Hampton 13-12-0 13-12-0

Norfolk State vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Norfolk State Hampton 10-2 Home Record 7-6 6-8 Away Record 1-13 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.