The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) battle the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.

Old Dominion went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Monarchs put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, only 1.0 fewer point than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed.

Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

Old Dominion scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (66.9) last season.

The Monarchs conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than away (69.3) last season.

Old Dominion sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule