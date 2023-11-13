The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) battle the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Old Dominion Stats Insights

  • The Monarchs shot at a 41.8% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
  • Old Dominion went 10-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Monarchs were the 40th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Monarchs put up an average of 66.9 points per game last year, only 1.0 fewer point than the 67.9 the Razorbacks allowed.
  • Old Dominion put together a 14-3 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Old Dominion Home & Away Comparison

  • Old Dominion scored more points at home (67.9 per game) than away (66.9) last season.
  • The Monarchs conceded fewer points at home (62.9 per game) than away (69.3) last season.
  • Old Dominion sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than away (32.6%).

Old Dominion Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Virginia Wesleyan W 71-57 Chartway Arena
11/11/2023 @ Ball State L 73-68 John E. Worthen Arena
11/13/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Princeton - Chartway Arena
11/26/2023 Drexel - Chartway Arena

