Monday's contest at Bud Walton Arena has the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on November 13. Our computer prediction projects a 77-70 victory for Arkansas, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Old Dominion 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Old Dominion vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-6.2)

Arkansas (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 147.0

Old Dominion Performance Insights

Old Dominion put up 66.9 points per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 66.2 points per contest (64th-ranked).

With 34.7 rebounds per game, the Monarchs were 40th in the nation. They allowed 30.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 155th in college basketball.

Looking at assists, Old Dominion put up just 10.6 per contest (18th-worst in college basketball).

The Monarchs averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.8 turnovers per contest (276th-ranked).

The Monarchs sank 5.3 threes per game (17th-worst in college basketball), and had a 31.4% three-point percentage (320th-ranked).

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Old Dominion was 204th in the nation. It ceded a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 49th in college basketball.

Last year Old Dominion took 70.3% two-pointers, accounting for 77.7% of the team's baskets. It shot 29.7% from beyond the arc (22.3% of the team's baskets).

