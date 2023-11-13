The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) hit the court at Bud Walton Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Monarchs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Old Dominion's games last year went over the point total.

The Monarchs' record against the spread last season was 16-13-0.

Old Dominion's .552 ATS win percentage (16-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Arkansas' .441 mark (15-19-0 ATS Record).

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 74.1 141 67.9 134.1 141.5 Old Dominion 66.9 141 66.2 134.1 134

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Old Dominion Insights & Trends

The Monarchs put up only one fewer point per game last year (66.9) than the Razorbacks gave up to opponents (67.9).

Old Dominion put together a 12-3 ATS record and a 14-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 15-19-0 16-18-0 Old Dominion 16-13-0 10-19-0

Old Dominion vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Old Dominion 13-3 Home Record 12-4 2-8 Away Record 6-5 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.9 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-11-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.