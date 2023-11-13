Tyus Jones and the rest of the Washington Wizards will be hitting the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 102-94 loss against the Nets, Jones put up two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Jones, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+154)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jones's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Raptors conceded 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the league.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Raptors gave up 26.2 per contest last season, ranking them 25th in the league.

The Raptors were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Tyus Jones vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 34 9 8 7 0 0 3 12/29/2022 20 4 1 2 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.