How to Watch VMI vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) play the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- East Tennessee State vs Butler (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- Citadel vs Presbyterian (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.5% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
- VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
- The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gamecocks finished 43rd.
- The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- At home, VMI averaged 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.
- At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Richmond
|L 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/9/2023
|Christendom
|W 87-53
|Cameron Hall
|11/13/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
