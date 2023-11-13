The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) play the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.5% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.
  • VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gamecocks finished 43rd.
  • The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, VMI averaged 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.
  • At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Richmond L 93-75 Robins Center
11/9/2023 Christendom W 87-53 Cameron Hall
11/13/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 South Dakota - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

