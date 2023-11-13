The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) play the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VMI vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

VMI Stats Insights

The Keydets shot 41.6% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 46.5% the Gamecocks' opponents shot last season.

VMI went 5-3 when it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Keydets were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Gamecocks finished 43rd.

The Keydets scored an average of 69.4 points per game last year, only 3.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, VMI went 7-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Home & Away Comparison

At home, VMI averaged 73.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.5.

At home, the Keydets gave up 72.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.5).

Beyond the arc, VMI made fewer treys on the road (8.9 per game) than at home (10.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (37%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

VMI Upcoming Schedule