VMI vs. South Carolina November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) meet the VMI Keydets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.
VMI vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
VMI Top Players (2022-23)
- Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
VMI vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|339th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
