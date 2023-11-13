The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) and the VMI Keydets (1-1) meet at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The game has no line set.

VMI vs. South Carolina Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Keydets Betting Records & Stats

In VMI's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Keydets beat the spread 10 times in 32 games last year.

VMI (10-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 16.7% less often than South Carolina (16-13-0) last year.

VMI vs. South Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 64.3 133.7 72.6 149.4 135 VMI 69.4 133.7 76.8 149.4 142.1

Additional VMI Insights & Trends

The Keydets' 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.2 fewer points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.6 points last season, VMI went 6-0 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

VMI vs. South Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 16-13-0 16-13-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

VMI vs. South Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina VMI 7-8 Home Record 6-8 4-8 Away Record 1-14 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

