The Toronto Raptors (4-5) play the Washington Wizards (2-7) as 9.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -9.5 227.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.

The average total for Washington's games this season has been 240, 12.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Washington is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

Washington has not won as an underdog of +350 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 3 33.3% 107.9 224.1 109.4 233.2 219.6 Wizards 7 77.8% 116.2 224.1 123.8 233.2 233.8

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards score 6.8 more points per game (116.2) than the Raptors give up to opponents (109.4).

Washington is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall when it scores more than 109.4 points.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Wizards and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 4-5 1-2 7-2 Raptors 5-4 0-1 4-5

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Wizards Raptors 116.2 Points Scored (PG) 107.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 4-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 2-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 123.8 Points Allowed (PG) 109.4 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 1-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 1-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-4

