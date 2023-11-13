How to Watch the Wizards vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (4-5) hit the court against the Washington Wizards (2-7) on November 13, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Wizards.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- Where to Watch: Fubo
Wizards vs Raptors Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 45.3% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Washington has a 1-5 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 12th.
- The Wizards put up an average of 116.2 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 109.4 the Raptors give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Washington is 2-5.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- The Wizards scored more points at home (114.2 per game) than away (112.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Wizards conceded 0.5 more points per game at home (114.6) than away (114.1).
- At home, the Wizards drained 12.2 triples per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37%) than away (34%).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Danilo Gallinari
|Out
|Rest
