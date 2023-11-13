The Toronto Raptors (4-5) play the Washington Wizards (2-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Scottie Barnes of the Raptors and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, November 13

Monday, November 13 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SportsNet, MNMT

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards lost to the Nets on Sunday, 102-94. Their leading scorer was Bilal Coulibaly with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bilal Coulibaly 20 7 3 4 0 4 Kyle Kuzma 15 4 3 1 2 0 Deni Avdija 14 9 3 3 0 1

Wizards Players to Watch

Kuzma's averages for the season are 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Tyus Jones' averages on the season are 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, making 51.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Wizards get 18.7 points, 3 boards and 3 assists per game from Jordan Poole.

Deni Avdija averages 10 points, 6.7 boards and 2.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Delon Wright averages 3.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5 assists, making 23.1% of his shots from the field.

