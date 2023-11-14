In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Alexander Alexeyev to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Alexander Alexeyev score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexeyev stats and insights

Alexeyev is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Alexeyev has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Alexeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away W 4-1 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:26 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 2-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:41 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:51 Home L 4-1 10/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-2 SO

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

