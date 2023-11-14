In the upcoming tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Beck Malenstyn to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Malenstyn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

Malenstyn averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Malenstyn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:54 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:11 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:28 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:19 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:20 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:13 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

