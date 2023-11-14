Big South teams will be in action in three games on Tuesday in college basketball action. That includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers at Dale F. Halton Arena.

Big South Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Furman Paladins at Charleston Southern Buccaneers 6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers 6:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at High Point Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

