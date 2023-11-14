The Washington Capitals' (7-4-2) injury report has seven players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 14 game against the Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) at Capital One Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Anthony Mantha RW Out Upper Body Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Darcy Kuemper G Questionable Undisclosed Martin Fehervary D Out Lower Body Trevor van Riemsdyk D Out Lower Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Chandler Stephenson C Questionable Upper Body Nicolas Hague D Out Lower Body

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 30 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the league.

Washington allows 2.8 goals per game (37 total), the eighth-fewest in the league.

Their -7 goal differential is 22nd in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).

They have the league's second-best goal differential at +23.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Capitals (+135) 6

