The Vegas Golden Knights (12-2-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (7-4-2) on Tuesday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.

You can tune in to watch the Golden Knights attempt to take down the the Capitals on ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 37 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.

With 30 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 13 4 7 11 5 5 0% Evgeny Kuznetsov 13 3 5 8 12 6 43.6% John Carlson 13 1 7 8 20 11 - Tom Wilson 13 3 5 8 12 14 40% Dylan Strome 13 6 0 6 5 13 55.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights' 55 total goals (3.7 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players