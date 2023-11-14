Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlotte County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Charlotte County, Virginia, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlotte County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph-Henry High School at Dan River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Ringgold, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.