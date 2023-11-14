Can we count on Connor McMichael scoring a goal when the Washington Capitals face off with the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McMichael stats and insights

  • McMichael has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Golden Knights yet this season.
  • McMichael has zero points on the power play.
  • McMichael's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

McMichael recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:22 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:20 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:25 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:21 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:30 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 13:54 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:38 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 3-2 OT

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

