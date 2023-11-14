Dylan Strome will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights play on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Strome available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dylan Strome vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus this season, in 18:09 per game on the ice, is +1.

In four of 13 games this season Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In four of 13 games this season, Strome has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Strome has yet to post an assist through 13 games this year.

Strome has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Strome has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 2 6 Points 3 6 Goals 0 0 Assists 3

