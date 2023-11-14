Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 14?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Nick Jensen a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
