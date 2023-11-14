T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals will meet the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Oshie's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

T.J. Oshie vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 17:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Oshie has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.

In one of 13 games this year, Oshie has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of 13 games this year, Oshie has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Oshie has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Oshie having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Oshie Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 32 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

