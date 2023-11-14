The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wilson stats and insights

  • Wilson has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.0 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wilson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Away W 4-1
11/10/2023 Devils 2 0 2 17:09 Away W 4-2
11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:59 Home L 4-3 OT
11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:36 Home W 2-1
11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:13 Home L 3-0
10/29/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:16 Home W 3-1
10/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 19:56 Home W 3-2 SO
10/25/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:17 Away W 6-4
10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:35 Home L 4-1
10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:32 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MNMT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.