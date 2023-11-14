The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Virginia had a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).

Virginia went 7-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Virginia put up 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).

Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule