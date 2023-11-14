The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) play the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers shot 44.9% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Virginia had a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 178th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cavaliers finished 298th.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 6.0 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Aggies allowed (73.8).
  • Virginia went 7-0 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • Virginia put up 68.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 65.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.9 points per contest.
  • The Cavaliers surrendered 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.6).
  • Virginia averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.0 fewer threes and 4.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.6, 38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tarleton State W 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T - John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern - John Paul Jones Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

