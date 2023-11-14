Tuesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 97-52 in favor of Virginia, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 97, N.C. A&T 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-45.4)

Virginia (-45.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.3

Virginia Performance Insights

On offense, Virginia was the 276th-ranked squad in the country (67.8 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was sixth-best (60.5 points allowed per game).

The Cavaliers were 298th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.6) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29) last season.

Virginia was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last season. They were 132nd in 3-point percentage at 35%.

Virginia gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 165th and 205th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Virginia took 64.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.3% of Virginia's buckets were 2-pointers, and 27.7% were 3-pointers.

