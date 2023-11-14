Virginia vs. N.C. A&T November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) play the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Top Players (2022-23)
- Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Virginia vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|276th
|67.8
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|6th
|60.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|298th
|29.6
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|2nd
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
