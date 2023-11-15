The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Big Red allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

George Mason went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Big Red ranked 251st.

Last year, the Patriots put up 7.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Big Red allowed (76).

When George Mason totaled more than 76 points last season, it went 6-1.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison

George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).

Defensively the Patriots were better in home games last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last season, sinking 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule