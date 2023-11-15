How to Watch George Mason vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the George Mason Patriots (2-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
George Mason vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
George Mason Stats Insights
- The Patriots made 45.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points lower than the Big Red allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- George Mason went 11-2 when it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Patriots were the 107th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Big Red ranked 251st.
- Last year, the Patriots put up 7.3 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Big Red allowed (76).
- When George Mason totaled more than 76 points last season, it went 6-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
George Mason Home & Away Comparison
- George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
- Defensively the Patriots were better in home games last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, George Mason performed better at home last season, sinking 7.7 threes per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
George Mason Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Monmouth
|W 72-61
|EagleBank Arena
|11/10/2023
|Austin Peay
|W 67-45
|EagleBank Arena
|11/15/2023
|Cornell
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/19/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|EagleBank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.