George Mason vs. Cornell November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The George Mason Patriots (1-0) play the Cornell Big Red (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
George Mason vs. Cornell Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
George Mason Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cornell Top Players (2022-23)
- Greg Dolan: 13.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chris Manon: 11.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nazir Williams: 12.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 8.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
George Mason vs. Cornell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|George Mason Rank
|George Mason AVG
|Cornell AVG
|Cornell Rank
|255th
|68.7
|Points Scored
|81.7
|9th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|327th
|107th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|222nd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|10.7
|2nd
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|17.3
|6th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
