The George Mason Patriots (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at EagleBank Arena.

George Mason Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason vs. Pittsburgh 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.1 points per game last year were only 1.3 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots gave up.

When Pittsburgh allowed fewer than 60.5 points last season, it went 6-1.

Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots put up were 8.1 fewer points than the Panthers allowed (68.6).

When George Mason put up more than 68.6 points last season, it went 6-1.

The Patriots shot 36.1% from the field last season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 42.6% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

The Panthers shot 36.0% from the field, 8.9% lower than the 44.9% the Patriots' opponents shot last season.

George Mason Schedule