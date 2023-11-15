Wednesday's contest that pits the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) versus the Hampton Pirates (0-1) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-56 in favor of North Carolina, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 15.

The Pirates are coming off of a 76-46 loss to Providence in their most recent game on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Hampton vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hampton vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 79, Hampton 56

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hampton Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pirates averaged 61.8 points per game last season (244th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per outing (196th in college basketball). They had a -92 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Hampton averaged 1.7 fewer points in CAA games (60.1) than overall (61.8).

The Pirates put up more points at home (65 per game) than away (57.8) last season.

At home, Hampton conceded 59.6 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 67.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.