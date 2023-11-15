Wednesday's game features the James Madison Dukes (2-1) and the Longwood Lancers (1-2) clashing at Atlantic Union Bank Center (on November 15) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-62 victory for JMU.

Their last time out, the Dukes won on Saturday 81-54 over Xavier.

JMU vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

JMU vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 70, Longwood 62

JMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.6 points per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball).

JMU posted 68.1 points per game last season in conference action, which was 1.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (69.6).

Offensively the Dukes were worse when playing at home last season, putting up 69.1 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game away from home.

At home, JMU ceded 0.2 more points per game (62.3) than in road games (62.1).

