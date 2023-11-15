The James Madison Dukes (2-1) take on the Longwood Lancers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

JMU vs. Longwood 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lancers' 59.9 points per game last year were only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.

When Longwood allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 8-6.

Last year, the Dukes put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers gave up (73.4).

JMU had a 10-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Last season, the Dukes had a 37.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.7% lower than the 51.9% of shots the Lancers' opponents hit.

The Lancers shot 19.8% from the field, 20.2% lower than the 40.0% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.

JMU Schedule