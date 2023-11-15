The Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma included, match up versus the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 13, Kuzma posted 34 points in a 111-107 loss versus the Raptors.

Below we will dive into Kuzma's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-122)

Over 6.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+106)

Over 3.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Mavericks gave up 114.1 points per contest last season, 16th in the league.

The Mavericks conceded 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the NBA.

The Mavericks were the eighth-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 24.9.

The Mavericks gave up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, best in the league in that category.

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 37 30 5 2 2 1 0 11/10/2022 41 36 11 6 5 0 1

