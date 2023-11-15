The Longwood Lancers (1-1) hit the court against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on DSN.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
  • TV: DSN

Longwood Stats Insights

  • The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
  • Longwood had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Hawks ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Lancers finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Lancers scored 6.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
  • Longwood went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

  • Longwood posted 80.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged away from home (66.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
  • Longwood made 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 73-69 Reilly Center
11/11/2023 Saint Mary's (MD) W 95-43 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/15/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center

