The Longwood Lancers (1-1) hit the court against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on DSN.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland TV: DSN

Longwood Stats Insights

The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Longwood had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Lancers finished 147th.

Last year, the Lancers scored 6.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawks gave up (66.3).

Longwood went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Longwood posted 80.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged away from home (66.4).

In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.8.

Longwood made 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Longwood Upcoming Schedule