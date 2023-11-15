How to Watch Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (1-1) hit the court against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on DSN.
Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
- TV: DSN
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Hawks allowed to opponents.
- Longwood had a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked 294th in rebounding in college basketball. The Lancers finished 147th.
- Last year, the Lancers scored 6.9 more points per game (73.2) than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
- Longwood went 16-4 last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Longwood posted 80.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged away from home (66.4).
- In 2022-23, the Lancers surrendered 65.7 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 65.8.
- Longwood made 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 0.2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 95-43
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
