The Longwood Lancers (1-2) face the James Madison Dukes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Longwood Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Longwood vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lancers scored an average of 59.9 points per game last year, only 0.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Dukes gave up to opponents.

When Longwood gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 8-6.

Last year, the Dukes averaged just 3.8 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Lancers gave up (73.4).

JMU went 10-0 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

The Dukes shot 37.2% from the field last season, 14.7 percentage points lower than the 51.9% the Lancers allowed to opponents.

The Lancers' 19.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 20.2 percentage points lower than the Dukes allowed to their opponents (40%).

Longwood Schedule