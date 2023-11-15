Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) will meet the Longwood Lancers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Longwood AVG
|Longwood Rank
|221st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|73.2
|139th
|67th
|66.3
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|64th
|294th
|29.7
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|338th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.