The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) will meet the Longwood Lancers (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Longwood vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Longwood AVG Longwood Rank 221st 69.7 Points Scored 73.2 139th 67th 66.3 Points Allowed 66.2 64th 294th 29.7 Rebounds 32.2 147th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.5 166th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.4 230th 338th 14.1 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

