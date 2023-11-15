The Radford Highlanders (2-1) take on the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Radford vs. VCU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders shot at a 46.0% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

Last season, Radford had a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rams finished 231st.

The Highlanders' 69.3 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Radford went 17-7.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford Home & Away Comparison

At home, Radford averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.9.

In 2022-23, the Highlanders gave up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (65.4).

Radford made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Radford Upcoming Schedule