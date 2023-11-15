How to Watch Radford vs. VCU on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (2-1) take on the VCU Rams (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Radford vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford Stats Insights
- The Highlanders shot at a 46.0% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
- Last season, Radford had a 16-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rams finished 231st.
- The Highlanders' 69.3 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 62.9 points last season, Radford went 17-7.
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Radford averaged 72.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.9.
- In 2022-23, the Highlanders gave up 2.8 fewer points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (65.4).
- Radford made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than on the road (35.2%).
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 86-70
|Dean Smith Center
|11/10/2023
|Marshall
|W 66-62
|Colonial Hall
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Mennonite
|W 84-47
|Dedmon Center
|11/15/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/17/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|11/21/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
