The VCU Rams (0-1) meet the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Radford vs. VCU Game Information

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Radford vs. VCU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 64.8 40th 264th 30.3 Rebounds 30.6 251st 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 310th 6.1 3pt Made 6.5 274th 179th 13 Assists 11.8 281st 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11 99th

