How to Watch Richmond vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.3%).
- Last season, Richmond had an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spiders ranked 338th.
- The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Richmond went 8-4.
Richmond Home & Away Comparison
- Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
- Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|VMI
|W 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|W 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|-
|Robins Center
