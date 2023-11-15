The Boston College Eagles (2-0) go up against the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Richmond vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Last season, Richmond had an 11-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Spiders ranked 338th.
  • The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were just 1.3 fewer points than the 70.2 the Eagles gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Richmond went 8-4.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

  • Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • The Spiders conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
  • Richmond sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 VMI W 93-75 Robins Center
11/11/2023 Siena W 90-48 Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/20/2023 Colorado - Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Queens - Robins Center

