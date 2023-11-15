The Boston College Eagles (2-0) host the Richmond Spiders (2-0) at Silvio O. Conte Forum on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. There is no line set for the game.

Richmond vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Spiders Betting Records & Stats

Richmond's games hit the over 14 out of 30 times last season.

Against the spread, the Spiders were 11-19-0 last season.

Richmond (11-19-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 10% less often than Boston College (14-16-0) last year.

Richmond vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 66.6 135.5 70.2 138 135.2 Richmond 68.9 135.5 67.8 138 136.7

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders averaged only 1.3 fewer points per game last year (68.9) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Richmond went 6-4 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

Richmond vs. Boston College Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 14-16-0 18-12-0 Richmond 11-19-0 14-16-0

Richmond vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Richmond 9-7 Home Record 12-4 4-7 Away Record 1-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-10-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.8 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

