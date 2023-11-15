How to Watch the Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (1-1) take on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It begins at 11:00 AM ET.
Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Richmond vs. Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Spiders put up an average of 69.0 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 66.9 the Runnin' Bulldogs gave up.
- Richmond had a 17-7 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.0 points.
- Last year, the 77.0 points per game the Runnin' Bulldogs scored were 15.4 more points than the Spiders gave up (61.6).
- Gardner-Webb had a 24-2 record last season when putting up more than 61.6 points.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
- The Spiders shot 53.8% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 58.7% the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents shot last season.
Richmond Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Duke
|L 83-53
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/12/2023
|Delaware State
|W 105-44
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/18/2023
|American
|-
|Robins Center
|11/24/2023
|Maine
|-
|Knapp Center
