Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Roanoke County Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In Roanoke County, Virginia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Roanoke County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hidden Valley High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 15
- Location: Lynchburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.