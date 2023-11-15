The VCU Rams (1-1) take on the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games VCU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.

Last year, the Rams recorded 6.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).

VCU had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.8 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively VCU played better in home games last season, putting up 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.

The Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.5).

When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).

