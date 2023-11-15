How to Watch VCU vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (1-1) take on the Radford Highlanders (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Highlanders allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games VCU shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Highlanders finished 251st.
- Last year, the Rams recorded 6.1 more points per game (70.9) than the Highlanders allowed (64.8).
- VCU had a 20-2 record last season when putting up more than 64.8 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively VCU played better in home games last season, putting up 73 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.
- The Rams surrendered 61.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.5).
- When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than in road games (5.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (34.9%).
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|W 75-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/23/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
