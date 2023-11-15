VCU vs. Radford November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (0-1) play the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Top Players (2022-23)
- Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen DeLoach: 9.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jamir Watkins: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johns Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 9.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Radford Top Players (2022-23)
- DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
VCU vs. Radford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|191st
|70.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|24th
|62.9
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|40th
|264th
|30.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|310th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|179th
|13.0
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.0
|99th
