The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Fighting Camels allowed to opponents.

Virginia Tech had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Camels ranked 335th.

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies recorded were 5.6 more points than the Fighting Camels allowed (68.5).

When Virginia Tech totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 16-8.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Virginia Tech posted 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did away from home (71.3).

The Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).

Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule