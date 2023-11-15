How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Campbell on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Virginia Tech Stats Insights
- The Hokies shot 46.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Fighting Camels allowed to opponents.
- Virginia Tech had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Fighting Camels ranked 335th.
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Hokies recorded were 5.6 more points than the Fighting Camels allowed (68.5).
- When Virginia Tech totaled more than 68.5 points last season, it went 16-8.
Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Virginia Tech posted 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did away from home (71.3).
- The Hokies allowed 65.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (75.5).
- Virginia Tech sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 7.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Coppin State
|W 100-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina
|L 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/15/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Boise State
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
