The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1) play the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. Campbell matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Campbell Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-19.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-19.5) 137.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. Campbell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia Tech covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 18 Hokies games went over the point total.

Campbell covered 17 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Fighting Camels games went over the point total 20 out of 29 times last season.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Virginia Tech is 57th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much higher than its computer rankings (76th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Virginia Tech has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

